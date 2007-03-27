Can Wal-Mart become the new third place?

Wal-Mart, Home Depot (and surely many others) are designing smaller stores to help simplify the shopping experience and better address the needs of female customers. According to the retail giant (quoted in Marketing Daily ), the company studied customers to better understand their preferences and habits. What was the result?

“The new design package is a great example of what we know customers are seeking in this type of store,” the company adds. Aimed at women, the store has a “warm ambiance,” lots of fresh and organic foods, a bakery, sushi bar and “a uniquely designed health and beauty department.”

It sounds like Wal-Mart is trying to create more of a shopping experience — perhaps because low prices alone are not enough to distinguish them from the competition anymore.