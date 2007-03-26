Innovation: Pay No Attention to That Man Behind the Curtain

Sometimes I think flyers think flying ought to be a matter of rubbing their slippers together and uttering “There’s no place like home!”

Unfortunately, flying tends to be more like Dorothy missing her balloon trip back to Kansas because of the Wizard’s unscheduled departure.

Flying’s like that. Arcane things like database silos are really at heart of what happens when, and why. Of course, just as consumers don’t want to know where their water or electricity comes from (they just want it when they want), they aren’t much interested in what goes on behind the scenes.

Let me pull back the curtain.

Your last flight was delayed and how that disruption was handled was very likely impacted by the outdated passenger management system being used by your “legacy” air carrier. These systems were first fielded 30 to 40 years ago and have been upgraded only incrementally since.

InformationWeek gave an inside peek at the importance of data operations when Paul McDougall took a look last December at what happened at one legacy airline.