Several Good Reasons to Take a Day Off

The irreverent organization Wellcat.Com has named today, March 26, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day. Those of us who strive for Work-Life Balance are always looking for a reason to take the day off from work, so here are some of my ideas for potential holidays. If you’re already at work, I suggest suddenly remembering that you and your loved ones celebrate, say, National Plankton Appreciation Day, and get your butt home.

Stove Day – As celebrated by our nation’s early log cabin settlers, this is a day set aside to remember our nation’s great pot-bellied stoves, and their contribution to both nutrition and capitalism.

E.A. Callahan Day – A day to pause and reflect on the man who, in 1867, invented the stock ticker.

I Don’t Have Tivo Day – In which those without Tivo worship the daytime television programming they have not been able to see since their VHS deck went belly up.

Jackson Pollack Day – A day set aside to hurl several different colored paints at large white surfaces.

I Finally Got Enough Sleep To Feel Like Having Sex Day – No explanation needed.

Microwave Day – Established 1975. The modern version of Stove Day.