Social responsibility = social justice?

Is social responsibility the same as social justice? Can one act in a socially responsible fashion without working towards social justice (consciously or otherwise)? And if these two are not interchangeable or inextricably linked, how does one effect the other?

It would certainly seem that the latter cannot exist without the former, and that the former can be highly correlated with the latter.

To give this philosophical query an inflammatory edge, can we as Americans achieve social justice without explicitly and concretely embracing the idea of and committing to racial justice?

For many, this may be a new term. And, no doubt, this term may be perceived by a significant subset of readers of this blog as “politically correct” jargon embraced by bleeding-heart liberals. And if this is the case, I will accept this knee-jerk reaction as the cost of writing what I hope is socially responsible commentary.

And for the open-minded remainder of readers out there still interested in this intellectual (and highly practical) inquiry, I recommend following the work of the Applied Research Center (ARC), an innovative think tank convening its annual Facing Race conference in New York this week. ARC combines research, advocacy and journalism towards advancing racial justice.

Tomorrow morning (3/24/07), I will be co-moderating a workshop on how new media can be leveraged by individuals and groups dedicated to this cause.