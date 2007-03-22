Consider this: You have a competent work team. They collaborate, share knowledge and ideas freely, offer and accept feedback and deliver on time. All of them, but one — we’ll call him Bob. Bob does not participate with his team, does not appear engaged, and calls out of work and team meetings monthly. So what do you do? Coach, support, discipline? Maybe, but what I am finding is that many organizations create rules or develop policies to handle the ‘Bobs’ of the company. They create team agreements, missed meetings policies, minimum workload requirements — even though no one but Bob shows up this way. This is called managing to the 2%, and it’s a dangerous and costly trend in our business cultures today.

What’s the damage?

So what is the fall out of this behavior? Think about it. When the 98% wake up, smell the coffee, and realize they are being “ruled” to death because of a few who aren’t contributing, the dynamic of the whole team is in jeopardy. Morale suffers; it takes twice as long to maneuver because of the restrictions put in place for the 2%. Employees end up feeling disempowered, and if the focus on managing to the 2% continues, turnover increases.

Why do we do it?

It is clear that this way of managing counterproductive — so why are so many of us operating this way? There seems to be a variety of reasons why leaders allow this behavior to continue.

1. It is easier to make a rule around it than confront the issue and deal with the individual(s).

2. Rules make leaders think they are in control and on top of everything, making it easier to keep people in a box.

3. It makes us feel powerful to be able to set policy and tell others what to do.

4. We have no idea how else to handle it.