Give Me Ten Minutes And I’ll Give You a Ring…Tone

What’s your cell phone ring tone? Until yesterday, mine was the theme from M*A*S*H, until a friend told me there are actually lyrics to that song, and that the title of it is “Suicide is Painless.” I’m thinking of switching to the theme from “Laverne & Shirley.” It’s a little twee, but I find its “we’re gonna do it” message empowering.

Anyway, industrious capitalists and intellectual property owners are always looking for ways to cash in on the ring tone boom, and now you can have your favorite characters from The Cartoon Network yell at you to answer the phone. If the Aqua Teen Hunger Force can cause a panic with some suspicious packages in Boston, imagine what they can do for you when your cell phone goes off during the movie. Some of the voices, apparently, build in intensity with each successive ring.

This got me to thinking, though, about how the right ring tone can promote work-life balance. Here are a few suggestions:

THE SPOUSE RING TONE (REQUIRES TECH SAVVY WIFE OR HUSBAND)

First ring: “Don’t answer that.”

Second ring: “You’re supposed to be enjoying some quiet time at home, moron.”

Third ring: “Can’t you let work go for even two seconds?”

Fourth ring: “Oh, great. I know you. You’re going to answer it, aren’t you, you loser?”

Fifth ring: “Wow, you surprised me. Let’s have make up sex.”

THE CHILD RING TONE (NO WORRIES, MOST FIVE YEAR OLDS KNOW MORE ABOUT COMPUTERS THAN YOU DO)