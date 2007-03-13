Money Talks

Money is said to be the root of all evil but when it comes to personal branding, it can be the root to success.

I realized that the other day when I had a money epiphany. I was having lunch with a prospect when I started speaking about one of my clients that doesn’t pay me a lot of money but then again I work very few hours for the client. Call it a fair arrangement. The prospect, let’s refer to him as Joe, asked what this particular client paid me and I quoted him a small figure.

Talk about air going out of a balloon. Suddenly, my net value went from a sizeable amount to zilch in Joe’s eyes. The check came and when I went to grab it, Joe suggested we split it since we’re both “struggling entrepreneurs.”

Only trouble is that’s not reality in my case. The client is an anomaly.

The fact is that money – whether we like it or not – is a report card. People who are paid more – or charge higher rates — are typically seen as more competent and are rated higher.

It’s a similar story with physical appearance. A recent Elle/MSNBC Work & Power Survey reported that “good-looking bosses were found to be more competent, collaborative and better delegators than their less attractive counterparts.”

When it comes to how we talk about our work and present ourselves, we need to act with self-confidence and from a position of pride. People are all too ready to typecast or pigeon hole us into something we’re not. It’s up to us to stand up for ourselves and set them straight.