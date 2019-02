For those of you enjoying SXSW right now, make sure you check out “The Vloggies Show” .

Irina Slutsky, co-founder and anchor of Geek Entertainment Television and creator of “The Vloggies” has issued the SXSW Vloggies Challenge. Showcase your video coverage of SXSW 2007 and you might win prizes sponsored by Seagate.

So go check out Irina at the Vloggies Show SXSW booth this weekend (March 11th through the 13th), or enter online between March 10th and April 15th! 😀

Bill Cammack • New York City • Freelance Video Editor • alum.mit.edu/www/billcammack