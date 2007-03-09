What are you doing? This is the opening dialogue box I am greeted with when logging into the Twitter . The question is precisely the best way to describe the service. It is a messaging tool and community that connects you to your networks via short messages. Unlike IM or SMS that are requests for dialogue, Twitter messages are location free broadcasts communicating – What are you doing?

For weeks I have been both interested and intimidated with joining the Twitter community for fear of yet another service to maintain. However, I was immediately greeted with a small community of family, friends and others that were already part of the network. Others I discovered like: Democratic Presidential Candidate John Edwards or Blogger Robert Scoble or everyone else.

Twitter came up in conversation this week at the Social Media Club, Atlanta gathering. The interesting point discussed was that Twitter, is like a mini blog post or a monologue. Unlike the dialogue seeking IM or emails that are commonly avoided, Twitter is an alert system. Short and simple broadcasts or narrowcasts to communicate “What are you doing.” Send me your thought. Better yet, send a happy birthday note directly to the creator Evan Williams – Twitter is one year old.

I am curious to see how the Twitter network will begin to grow as badges are popping up on blogs – a representation of a blog within a blog I would say. Additionally, how it will be used as a marketing tool in the future. Perhaps you will want to follow entertainment like the ABC show Lost or celebrity sightings via Twitter. More interesting, what about engaging with the nightly news via Twitter to send your opinion – an instant poll of sorts. Already developed are Twitter Bots to announce San Francisco tremors or BBC News . The asynchronous means of alerting and being alerted is an interesting evolution of our always on world.