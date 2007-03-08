WANTED: Customer Service Champs

It’s interesting to me that every time I read articles and newsletters about leadership, I find references to how true leaders treat their employees with respect and dignity, value their opinions, and ask for their feedback. When we feel treated fairly, we are better disposed towards others. A company culture spills onto the experience you have of its customer service.

When the whole organization stands behind the people who have direct contact with customers, you can tell the difference. Two of the companies I wrote about in previous posts, ING Direct and the risk management consulting firm, are examples of organizations that stand behind their promise to customers. Other organizations sort of get it, but fail to recognize when they have a good deal going.

How do you recognize a good deal when you have it?

She is that customer service rep who will bug you in the hallway and follow you into your office until you give her an answer. That might be quite annoying at times, but remember: she is representing your customer. She has promised to get back to them with an answer and she will. Period. And, by they way, be prepared to negotiate with her because she’ll do her best to get what the customer wants.

She is a customer service champ. Do you want to hire her? Here are her characteristics:

– She has specific ideas of how to improve internal processes to provide a faster response to your customers.