Own Up and Clean Up

“Were they there?” was how Annette McLeod replied when Congress Henry Waxman asked her what she had to say to the Army leaders now that the facts of the deplorable conditions at Walter Reed’s out patient facilities were out in the open.

Mrs. McLeod, whose husband, Wendell, was seriously wounded and stationed at Walter Reed for months of recovery, told the congressional committed that she had worked the chain of command as best she could, but and had not gotten the answers nor the treatment that her husband deserved. “My life was ripped apart the day my husband was injured, and having to live through the mess we’ve had to live through at Walter Reed has been worse than anything I’ve had to sacrifice in my life.” [Source: New York Times ]

Last February the Washington Post did a series of stories on the deplorable conditions that existed in the out patient facilities that were run down and in poor conditions, infested with mice, cockroaches and mold. Worse, many patients, including those with brain injuries and others suffering from PTSD, were housed in outlying sub standard facilities. Some, including amputees in wheelchairs, were required to make a half mile trek back and forth to the hospital for prescriptions or treatment. Obviously some veterans were too ill or weak to make it, and simply ceased getting proper treatment.

Lt. General Kevin Kiley, M.D., who had been in charge of Walter Reed until 2004 and now the Army Surgeon General, was asked by the Congressional committee if he had known conditions were so bad in the outpatient facilities. “I don’t do barracks inspections at Walter Reed,” was his reply. In fact, shortly after the story broke in the Post, Kiley adopted the “Rumsfeld defense” – so named for the former Secretary of Defense who favored attacking the messenger. Kiley criticized the reporters rather than owning up to the story. The Post reported was not new to the brass; stories of poor conditions had been circulating in military circles for years. As waves of injured from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan kept pouring in, military families began to complain of the poor out patient treatment. In some instances, soldiers were warned to keep quiet by their immediate supervisors. [Source: Washington Post]

So when crises like these occur what can leaders do?

Own up to the problem. “Don’t turn a one day story into a two-day one,” was a mantra that the late Don Canham, long time athletic director at the University of Michigan, followed. When problems occur, bring them out in the open. To his credit, Robert Gates, the newly installed Secretary of Defense, came on television and praised the Post for its coverage. He assumed responsibility and promised quick action.