Ceo Dad Versus Dilbert Continued

Hello, Frank Pitt, CEO DAD here. An astute reader pointed out that a link to my posting of a couple of weeks ago, in which I give the business to Dilbert, would have been helpful, so here it is . I only knew about this missing link, as it were, because I overheard Tom Stern, the guy who created me, talking about it. It’s tricky in the syndicated comic strip world. You have to be right there on the drawing table when important things are said, or you spend most of your time frozen in one position with a word balloon above your head waiting for permission to speak.

Anyway, at this writing Dilbert has wimped out, and has not responded to my charges that his passive-aggressive, oh-poor-me stance is encouraging more slackers in the workplace. Some would say I am biased, since my idea of setting a better example is promoting my middle child to first born as a reward for good grades. But, things are more black and white in the world of comic strips, except on Sundays, of course, but even then I’ve been in some color panels where the ink didn’t set right. And until you have lived with looking like a Picasso portrait (with a second nose somewhere in the middle of your cheek), you have not experienced life in comic land.

However, you’ll be glad to know that my colleagues in the world of newspaper amusements have sent some letters of support, so while I wait for Dilbert (and/or his creator Scott Adams) to blog back, I thought I’d share the highlights with you.

“Way to go, Frank! It’s bad enough that Dilbert and Company never do anything to change their status in the workplace, but the fact that the animals can talk is ridiculous.”

Garfield

“You’re right about Dilbert. We admire your aggressiveness, Frank Pitt. What are you doing Friday night?”

The Girls in Apartment 3-G

“Dilbert asked me out once, but I was too much woman for him.”

Cathy

“Dilbert is a ten letter word meaning “doormat.”

The New York Times Crossword Puzzle