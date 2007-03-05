advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Innovation: Increase Your Virtual Productivity

By Robert Buckman1 minute Read

For all of you that trade in traffic jams and road rage for the serene virtual commute along the Internet superhighway every morning, here’s a new take on air travel that I think you’ll find compelling …

Listen as commentator Lucy Kellaway, management columnist for the Financial Times, suggests a new business opportunity in air ‘travel’ that promises to deliver every traveler on-time arrivals and first class service while eliminating security lines and jet lag altogether.

Airline Futurist • Miami • rbuckman@amadeus.com • www.amadeus.com

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life