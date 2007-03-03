Grover Goes Global

In its new fund-raising campaign, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organization behind Sesame Street, is highlighting its role in the global media marketplace: it calls Sesame Street the “longest street in the world – a boulevard of learning, understanding, and respect among children across the globe.”

Local versions of Sesame Street now run in more than 20 countries – including the recently debuted Indian version, as well as the Israeli and Palestinian productions (Muppets from Rechov Sumsum and Shara’a Simsim wordlessly illustrate the program’s impact as they share space in this campaign). Sesame Workshop has leveraged its uniquely American brand to bring the values of understanding and fair play to children across the world.

Since this is a two-way street, Sesame Street’s US production now features segments of “Global Grover,” showing America’s kids how children in other countries live. Free of all negative elements, this cross-cultural appreciation gives our kids an early glimpse at globalization. We can learn a lot from our children; and US businesses could learn a lot from a fuzzy blue Muppet.

If “your lovable pal” Grover can go global, then anyone can. “Global Grover” is a model for all levels of learning: www.sesameworkshop.org/aboutus/pressroom/presskits/season37/global_grover.php

Since 1969, this program has truly made a difference; it deserves support: www.sesameworkshop.org/edonations/

