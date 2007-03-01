The Rats Guarding (Your) Cheese

Today while passively watching CNN, I saw a faux PSA-style commercial for the Community Financial Services Association of America asking consumers to be careful not to abuse their member payday loan establishments’ loan services. No, seriously!

Interesting taking. It’s like those Phillip Morris commercial “teaching” parents how to talk to their kids about (not) smoking. Funny how none of the parents featured in the commercials appear to be smokers themselves, given that the parental decision not to smoke themselves is the best indicator that their children will not smoke. However, since it’s the parents to whom they claim they are exclusively seeking to market their cancer-sticks, the whole ad campaign is disingenous from start to finish.

In the compelling documentary on corporations called The Corporation, the question was asked by an enlightened CEO if “a land-mine manufacturer can be socially responsible” (I’m paraphrasing). So, my question is, “Can a predatory industry like the ‘community financial services’ cabal (i.e., predatory lenders that feed on largely poor consumers) offer any truly socially responsible advice given its business model?”

Think about it. And in the interim, “drink in moderation“.