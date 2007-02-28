Rules to Live By

Recently I came across an article by Bob Parsons where he talks about the 16 Rules he tries to live by. I thought it was brilliantly written and certainly an eye opener for anyone in any line of work, no line of work, trying to get a handle on life as, in some cases it seems to be getting away from them. If you’re trying to get a handle on your life, then who or what is in control of it right now?

I would encourage all of you to read his rules and see if and how they’re applicable to what you might be living. In the meantime I’d like to share my rules for getting the best in life, as they apply to life, work, relationships — any and all aspects of putting life in perspective.

•Get the job done

•Recognize feelings, issues and circumstances that might stand in the way

•Rule 3 is Rule 2 NEVER gets in the way of Rule 1

Getting the job done might be keeping a commitment, or finishing a personal or professional goal for example. No matter what it is, remember intentions equal results. If you intend to do something, feel something, complete something, it will happen…good, bad or indifferent.