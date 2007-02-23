Who Made Urban

Urban culture is a something we’ve all heard about for a long time. But who created it? And what is it?

Largely “urban” means African American. But it us used to refer to some cultural trend (music, fashion, political, etc) that originates within African American culture but has moved to a broader audience and more racially inclusive audience: an urban audience.

These are the five most influential people and platforms without which there would be no urban (in order of impact):

1. Russell Simmons

Mr. Simmons created the culture or more accurately he was the best promoter this new culture could ever imagine. He built the house and showed the next generations how to do it. Future moguls would now have a blueprint. People like Lyor Cohen who is now at Warner Music Group added business acumen to Russell’s instinct, and Rick Rubin added talent, but Simmons was the x-factor.

2. MTV and then BET

MTV enabled young people to create a common culture. Suddenly kids in Idaho could see what kids in the Bronx were doing and wearing and it looked like fun. There weren’t an awful lot of brown-skinned people on MTV and that opened the door for another class-A entrepreneur Robert Johnson and he made a billion dollar business out of urban.