innovation: A Rose By Any Other Name?

Names can be powerful. They can evoke an emotion, an ideal, even memories.

In business, the right name can convey character, bestow distinction, and make an impression that lasts. Names can send out vibes that subtly shape perception.

What this has to do with the technology shaping air travel is this: Like many of you, I enjoy getting to the airport about as much as getting a root canal. There is one glimmer on the horizon that may change this nightmare into a dream for both you and me.

That glimmer goes by a dream-name — “Dreamliner.”

Dreamliner? It kind of reminds you of that old jelly jar tagline: “With a name like Smuckers, it has to be good.”

For me, no rose would smell as sweet as Dreamliner. It’s a name that captures a vision of transportation at once as cushy and comfortable and carefree as I’m told train travelers experienced in railroading’s golden age. Air travel supposedly had its good old days too, back when passengers conversed over gourmet meals and everyone dressed to the nines.