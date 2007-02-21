Paying Attention to What Unfolds

As a Shadow Coach and teacher of Shadow Coaching I have to be doubly aware of what I do in order to be able to put words around reality and reproduce models, snapshots in time or contextual insights so they can be repeated. I need to articulate what I do in such a way others can almost reach out and touch it.

When I am able to teach my clients the same concepts of mindfulness, those dynamics are present and I love watching as the awareness sinks in. They not only learn how to go deeper and wider in the dynamics of working with others but their self-awareness or walking in their own shadows increases as well.

That’s what happens in every realm of life, isn’t it? Every day someone might say something to to of which you have no clue and if you pay attention and your interest is piqued, you will be eager to learn more. If you do let that happen there won’t be a day where you won’t grow and learn and become even more masterful in your role. If you don’t pay attention to anything other than what you already know, it’s the same as having a conversation of the deaf.

Paying attention creates interdevelopmentalism. Doing something with a seed that’s planted can create the intermagical. If your relationships aren’t interdevelopmental then you’re looking at your world from a position of someone who knows it all. If that’s the case you do in fact know very little as it’s limited to you and only you.

Paying attention automatically creates an atmosphere where you’re both mentally stimulated and energized by your interactions. Being open and aware of possibilities as they unfold keeps you on the cutting edge of an evolving organization. If you are so intent on having control of a process or interaction you can’t be open to possibility. It can’t be about what’s possible. It’s about you. Time to get over yourself and past who you presently are.