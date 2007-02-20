Old Spice, MINI USA & Jeep As Media Companies

One of my big interests related to branded entertainment is in entertainment properties with which the brand owner essentially takes on the role of a media company. Recent examples that have caught my eye all turn out to focus on manliness in one form or another.

Old Spice recently announced a website that I assumed I would dislike before discovering that it’s pretty darn entertaining.

The opening video/commercial at Experience Old Spice is essentially a spoken word performance by Bruce Campbell on the topic of experience occurring in an absurdist take on a old boy’s club lounge and it’s hilarious. A variety of little time wasters follow, from tests of one’s experience to a blog with a whole crew of writers, and they seem like a great way to decrease productivity at the office.

What’s also nice about the site is that its comic take on masculinity offers an alternative to such disturbing phenomenon as The Man Show.

This isn’t Old Spice’s first foray as a media company. Their When She’s Hot site, which is a bit more Man Show-ish, is a great ’05 example of a trendy, interactive site with “Beats & Scratches by the X-Ecutioners” that could be debuted in 2007.

Related efforts include Hammer & Coop for MINI USA and Jeep Patriot Comics, a partnership between Jeep and Marvel Comics.

