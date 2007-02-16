Innovation: Something About the Weather

The last few weeks you haven’t been able to turn on the news without reports of blizzards or some other massive storm clobbering the U.S. and even Europe. To say that bad weather has been taxing on travelers of late would be a gross understatement.

Everybody complains about the weather, but is anyone doing anything about it?

Actually, someone is.

No, airline passengers can’t change the weather. But behind the scenes, companies that drive the technology which power the airlines are hard at work.

Weather delays place huge loads on airlines’ outdated electronic data systems, that is, the systems the carriers use to manage passenger flow in and out of airports. But new information technology systems will enable carriers faced with bad weather or other travel disruptions to manage their fleets, reschedule flights, and reaccommodate passengers on their or a partner airline’s flights in a fraction of the time it takes today.

But take it a step farther. Can this same family of streamlining technology inside the airline change how you on the outside react to and deal with travel disruptions? What possible use could it be when, say, a blizzard has closed Logan International Airport?