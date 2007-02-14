Innovation: Foresight is 20/20

Futurists at best hope to give people glimpses of what will be.

Peering beyond the horizon, however speculative it might be, is standard operating procedure for the airlines, who have to know with some certitude how travel is changing, or go out of business.

If we were to translate what is happening in the air up there into futurist Alvin Toffler’s “wave theory,” we would see that one of the wavelets shifting the travel sands is demographics.

What kinds of people will populate the travel future? And how far into that future can we say who they will be with any accuracy?-

Answer: 13 years.

The reason I am certain is simple: A study of future travelers, and how technology will shape their travel experience, was issued last week by Amadeus. They say hindsight is 20/20, and I guess foresight must be too because the study is pegged to that year, and thus is called “Traveller Tribes 2020.” In fact, it was a joint project with Henley Centre HeadlightVision, a futures consultancy with offices around the world.