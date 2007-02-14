Will Resumes Become Obsolete?

Last spring I had the opportunity to speak to a room full of women–seniors in college who were attending my talk to learn about how to apply social media to growing their careers.

The name of my presentation: The Impact of Social Media on Entrepreneurial Careers: Why I am Jealous of All of You.

I wasn’t trying to be (that) provocative; I meant it. When I was a college graduate in 1994 (I finished a semester early, actually, I was so anxious about the job market and wanted to get a head start), getting a job was a different proposition. Sure, it was still about whom you knew; in the end, that’s how I found my first “real” job. But I also sent out reams of resumes, attempting to convince people who didn’t know, care, or need me that my experience as Features Editor of my college paper meant that I was especially qualified to answer phones. Finding work that pertained to my limited background was besides the point, I thought. I’ll just take what I can get and work my way toward the ultimate job.

This philosophy–I showed my audience with a convoluted slide that included many arrows to many misguided iterations of the “ultimate job”–led to years of sub-optimal experience. It was tantamount to throwing darts at the Want Ads and then begging for the job.

“You don’t need to do this,” I told my audience. “With the rise of social media you won’t have to.”

Being a big fan of blogs and the effects of social media on marketing departments and media, I was being fairly predictable. But I mean it when I say that social media is revolutionizing the way we find work, and the way we find people to work. In effect, social media makes us all marketers of our professional wares. It makes attracting the right opportunities easier. It’s our means of “warm” marketing. In a few years you may never have to send a resume to a cold lead, ever.