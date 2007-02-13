Filtering the Filters: The Top Ten “Best Album” Lists

In the two days since the Grammy Awards, I’ve been surfing the web for “Best of 2006” lists with a more musically adventurous bent. One thing I noticed is how many “Best of” lists are filled with text about the albums but don’t feature any listenable music.

Coming of age in New York City, I always looked forward to the Village Voice “Pazz and Jop Critics Poll,” an insert to the arts weekly that compiled the Top 10 lists of hundreds of music journalists. The winner of this year’s poll is none other than Bob Dylan.

Pazz and Jop’s website has some nifty features, but I couldn’t find a single mp3 to explore. (Digging deep, I did find a few podcasts, but nothing that offered instant point-n-click gratification.)

The online versions of other print classics from my youth are similarly devoid of streamable music. Spin Magazine’s “40 Best” (winner: TV on the Radio) and College Music Journal’s “Best of 2006” document their pics with well-written blurbs, but don’t link to any song files or videos. Edgy upstart Filter Magazine also presents a variety of Top 10 lists without any links to the music.

RollingStone.com, however, does have its own Rhapsody-powered listening service, allowing you to check out a song from any of the Top 50 albums of 2006. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get the Rhapsody player to work on my Mac to check out Dylan’s #1 album, Modern Times.

Sticking with “old media” for the moment, I headed over to NPR’s website. Surely a radio company would embrace streaming music! And indeed they do. NPR’s listener-generated “Best CD’s of 2006” provides a link to a Real Audio clip for each of the Top Ten albums. (#1 on this list is the Decembrists.)