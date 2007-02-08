Turn Up the Heat This Sunday

“Turn Up the Heat: From Miss to Mrs.” will be airing this Sunday [Feb 11, 2007] @ 8pm on the TV One broadcast network. Check the TV One channel listings for availability in your area.

http://tvoneonline.com/shows/show.asp?sid=696 “It’s been said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach! On this special one-hour edition of “Turn Up the Heat,” actress Malinda Williams and her sister Lisa learn how to prepare a super simple, yet romantic meal that is sure to melt any man’s heart, whether single or married…”

Powerhouse Productions’ Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead produce “Turn Up the Heat”, as well as “Living it Up with Patti LaBelle”. This year, at the Powerhouse holiday party, they happened to show the “Hinton Battle” episode I edited, and Ms. LaBelle happened to be there, so I filmed it.

