Innovation: When Life Hands You Lemons…

But I especially want to use this space to shine light on tech stories that have the potential to change our air travel experience — and hopefully for the better!

For example, there’s JetBlue.

The quintessential low-fare carrier is caught in the same lemon-squeezer as the majors: competitive pressure to reduce costs and improve shareholder value. So while juggling manpower and technology issues, JetBlue is stepping outside of its one-size-fits-all business model in a way that that ought to make the vertically gifted rejoice.

The news: In early March, JetBlue passengers will begin enjoying more legroom. That’s because the airline will be loosening its 32-inch legroom standard by pulling one row of seats out of each of its A320s. The result: A new 150-seat cabin configuration. The details: Two inches will be added in rows 12-25 to ensure at least 34 inches of legroom, while Rows 1-11 will stretch to a comfy three feet even.

TravelWeekly reports that the legroom initiative actually was driven by cost-cutting. The backstory is that JetBlue will achieve this by flying with one less flight attendant. FAA rules require one attendant for every 50 seats. The money saved jettisoning that attendant outweighs the revenue lost from having six fewer seats to sell.