Too Sexy for My RL Shirt

Fashionistas of the world have been dazzled by the showings of New York Fashion Week since Friday. This of course is the annual event that showcases designer collections for the next seasons. “Can you spell ‘Gabbana’?” While the sexy and beautiful party about Manhattan so does the online community of Second Life (SL). More precisely, iVillage, the online Women’s community, is expanding its Girls Night Out Second Life presence with a Fashion Show featuring SL’s top three virtual clothing designers last night. The iVillage concept launched in mid December and took a unique approach to the growing brand invasion on Second Life. Rather then bring the Real Life (RL) advertising to SL, they instead have targeted the large female demographic (about 44%) of SL and are creating regular events that showcase the community within SL. Good show iVillage and thank you for keeping the noise of RL out of SL.
