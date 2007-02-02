Ambush Marketers, Swag Suites & HP at Sundance

The North Face and Lexus present The Ice Lounge, a hospitality lounge built to bring together celebrities, filmmakers, media and the environmental community. (PRNewsFoto/The Ice Lounge)

Though one usually thinks movie marketing when considering the Sundance Film Festival, this time around I kept an eye on the marketing being done towards attendees. Sundance draws a rich variety of celebs, entertainment industry players, trend setters and media folks making the event a real dream for brand marketers, many of whom participate in the action without an official relationship with the Festival via lounges, swag suites and nightclubs.

Such add-ons have led to the coining of the moniker “Brand-dance” and comments from Robert Redford in ’06 that all this additional activity sometimes “blurred what we are doing” as folks arrived with “agendas that were not the same as ours.” Of course, Sundance offers a variety of well-placed marketing opportunities to its sponsors and supporters and the Sundance Channel has its own swag giveaway for a select few featuring offerings from their promotional partners.

One company whose marketing is officially and deeply intertwined with Sundance is HP who worked closely with Sundance on a variety of projects including “mini-films” made with HP gear to air on the Sundance Channel and elsewhere, a photo essay contest at the Sundance Channel site, a Backstage at Sundance blog and other activities

Though much of HP’s brand marketing has a populist reach, Sundance is an elite setting, despite their outsider claims, and the opportunity to reach celebs has resulted in a wide range of giveaways, lounges and events. A core feature of marketing via celebs is the giftbag, which has seen downsizing due to IRS scrutiny, but lives on to ensure that the “ambush marketers” about which Redford lament are able to provide the famous and their friends with items mostly costing less than $600 to avoid record keeping.