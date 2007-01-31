You’re a Leader. Now What?

You’ve gone from being managed to doing the managing without a “how to” book (and no…manuals tell you the bare minimum. It’s the intangibles, intuitive power of a born leader or one with extensive experience that really make it ‘work’). As an executive coach I’m sure you expect me to say that experience beats any book. I know I’ll get flack from that one. I’ll concede and say the most powerful combination of all are books and experience. Doing beats reading about it any day!

So how do you make that transition? People are often catapulted into positions of leadership they’re nowhere near ready for. They end up being overwhelmed and under-qualified when it comes to leading. It’s not that these individuals aren’t capable. That’s not it at all. It’s just that they’ve been put into positions without the proper training and told to “just do it” or “figure it out”.

Large organizations wouldn’t hear of letting someone loose with a dangerous piece of equipment without having the appropriate training, so why is it many companies put people in the positions of power, having a direct impact on staff, the bottom line and future of an organization with sometimes no training at all?

My three cents for starters so you’re ahead of the game and not just keeping your head above water is this:

•Call in a coach, one who’s a good fit. Like any professional you should choose one who resonates, who you can relate to and respect.