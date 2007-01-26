Interview with GameFly Co-Founder Sean Spector

Often referred to as the “Netflix of video games,” the GameFly online video game rental service allows users rent a game, play it as much as they want, and then send it back in a postpaid envelope. As soon as GameFly receives the package, it sends the user the next game on his wish list. Subscribers can keep one game at home for $14.95/month, or two games for $21.95/month. I interviewed GameFly co-founder Sean Spector on Friday January 26 about his company and overall trends in the video game business. Q: The fourth quarter of 2006 was a big period for sales of game consoles, both new and old. What trends are you seeing from your vantage point, and did the Q4 console sales figures contain any surprises?

A) We see all of the systems looking healthy at the moment…360 is surely leading the charge with our members. The Wii and the PS3 are showing a high level of popularity with our member base as well. No big surprises in Q4 other than the lack of the new consoles compared to the demand.

Q) Which consoles were in shortest supply? Do you think some of these lost sales resulted in the consumer buying a different console, or are consumers waiting patiently for their console of choice?

A) During Q4 both new consoles were hard to find, although Nintendo had more units in the marketplace than Sony. Not sure if they lost sales to other hardware, but they lost sales. In Q1 Sony has done a better job of getting their PS3 hardware out to consumers, but the Wii is still difficult to get one’s hands on. This coming holiday season will be an important indicator. All three platforms will be out in full force and there will be a broad array of games.

Q) Why do you think the majority of your subscriber base is comprised of Xbox 360 users? Is it the high price of games for the 360?

A) Several reasons: 1) our service is very popular with core gamers, 2) the 360 audience skews older than Nintendo and Sony, therefore they tend to be more comfortable with subscription based services, 3) Xbox has promoted their “LIVE” service, which extends the life and playability of the software. The Xbox Live marketplace allows for free demo downloads as well as free levels and maps to be distributed. So we get a lot of gamers you want to try games and use Xbox LIVE.