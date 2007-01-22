Marketing High School Musical, Pt. 2: The Concert

High School Musical: The Concert [not to be confused with the stage show] takes the cross-marketing universe of High School Musical [the tv movie] on the road in a collection of songs from the movie plus cameos for the show’s stars who are also building their solo careers.

Reviewers of the concert noted the abundant merchandise as one entered, about which I’ve seen few complaints, not surprising given that such merchandising is now a norm. The concerns about the concert most often relate to the cameos or “showcases“, what one writer terms a “crafty Disneyexec’s euphemism for a bombardment of product placements promoting the cast’s solo albums and upcoming movies.”

Vanessa Hudgens – V

One reviewer described the concert as a “shill-fest and promotion for each performer’s upcoming album” and the very existence of the solo showcases struck some as an unwanted element.

Shillfest aside, the solo segments have been more pointedly questioned for the “young women’s grown-up attire and adult dance moves” that conflict strongly with the squeaky clean image of High School Musical. As a writer for the NY Times noted:

Ms. Tisdale, who plays an ambitious snob in the movie, with a penchant for pastel blazers, here dances provocatively in a corset and tiny plaid mini-skirt. As the 10-year-old female friend I brought with me proclaimed: “She’s wearing a corset. But she said her grandmother was here!”

Ashley Tisdale – He Said She Said