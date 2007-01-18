Squeezing the Joost!

DigiMedia everywhere are ecstatic for Joost the new IPTV P2P ap launched Thursday, January 17, from the guys behind Skype.
Janus Friis and Niklas Zennström are perhaps the hottest Nordic exports since, oh, Garbo and Nokia. And Joost may just be the trifecta following the successful launch of music sharing system Kazaa, and, of course, Skype, whose $2.6 billion sale to eBay allegedly funded Joost.
Europe’s EE Times gives the straight tell, describing Joost as a secure P2P streamer allowing users to subscribe to TV quality video that is neither a file-sharing application, nor a download service. The broadband player has a DVR function allowing users to rewind and pause as well, and subscribers will fund it until enough advertisers can kick in. Other social features include user ratings, IM and other plugins.
Meanwhile, AppScout, PCMag’s newest blog, got close up with Joost CEO Fredrik de Wahl
Wired News suggests—unlike that unlike the traditional internet, which has been drawing viewers away from their Lazy Boys for years—“Joost is good for TV.”
Meanwhile, inquiring minds could have been fortified with their Joost weeks ago when it was still known as the Venice Project. Beta testers leaked. and subsequently raved about the product—previously known as The Venice Project. Ironically, you can experience the beta on YouTube.
But as New Media will discover from Old Media very quickly, today’s Cameron Diaz could be quickly replaced by tomorrow’s Jessica Biel. And even in the area of IPTV—as NewTeeVee writer Jackson Witter suggests with the launch of new IPTV product Babelgum—there’s always another younger, perhaps prettier version waiting in the wings. But where Babelgum is concerned, could the name be any worse? If we say its name three times does it simply go away? Any Babelgum-beta testers willing to come to its defense???
Time will tell if the major league content players will embrace the offering and join the revolution. If not, then expect hyper growth of user generated masterpieces…