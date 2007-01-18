Squeezing the Joost!

DigiMedia everywhere are ecstatic for Joost the new IPTV P2P ap launched Thursday, January 17, from the guys behind Skype.

Janus Friis and Niklas Zennström are perhaps the hottest Nordic exports since, oh, Garbo and Nokia. And Joost may just be the trifecta following the successful launch of music sharing system Kazaa, and, of course, Skype, whose $2.6 billion sale to eBay allegedly funded Joost.

Europe’s EE Times gives the straight tell, describing Joost as a secure P2P streamer allowing users to subscribe to TV quality video that is neither a file-sharing application, nor a download service. The broadband player has a DVR function allowing users to rewind and pause as well, and subscribers will fund it until enough advertisers can kick in. Other social features include user ratings, IM and other plugins.

Meanwhile, AppScout, PCMag’s newest blog, got close up with Joost CEO Fredrik de Wahl

Wired News suggests—unlike that unlike the traditional internet, which has been drawing viewers away from their Lazy Boys for years—“Joost is good for TV.”

Meanwhile, inquiring minds could have been fortified with their Joost weeks ago when it was still known as the Venice Project. Beta testers leaked. and subsequently raved about the product—previously known as The Venice Project. Ironically, you can experience the beta on YouTube.