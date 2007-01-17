“You do what you are…You’re born with a gift. If not that, then you get good at something along the way. And what you’re good at you don’t take for granted.” – Morgan Freeman

Most people equate themselves with what they do for a living. How many times have you asked someone “Tell me about yourself” only to hear volumes about their work and nothing else? And in the scheme of things, how many are living their passions and doing what they are? Living and working in alignment with their talents? How many have unique talents and never get a chance to use them?

That is taking your gifts for granted. True leaders who lead with passion are living their dreams, their passions and have limitless energy in doing so. They can’t wait to jump into the deep end of every day and see what unfolds. I tell many clients “If at first you don’t succeed, try something you’ve already been successful at and build on it”.

If you’re going to be working most of your waking hours, why in the world isn’t it at something you love to be doing? What’s stopping you? Or, a better question might be, when is the right time to be doing it? Are you waiting for ‘the perfect time’ to make changes? And how do you define ‘perfect time’?

A leader lights a fire in people. Can you truly do that if you have little enthusiasm for what you yourself are doing?

Leaders need to be a visionaries….to be able to see where they and the organization is going, but if they aren’t able to articulate and communicate it in a way that shows they believe and live it, that vision is of little value and won’t instill commitment or verve. Those who can spread the enthusiasm virus are leaders who do what they are.