Once More With Feeling

At the urging of Rob Blackadar, Director of Government Sales for United Rentals , I logged onto MacWorld’s website to watch Steve Jobs’s 2007 keynote . I had never seen Jobs present before, though I had certainly heard of his legendary status as a speaker among the Mac faithful.

Going in, I expected something truly extraordinary. What I saw was a presentation that was pretty good, but not astounding. The presentation was long — nearly 2 hours — much of the time taken up with a tutorial for the product of the day, the so-called iPhone. Jobs’s voice is nothing special, though it’s fairly expressive. His stage presence is very good; he doesn’t stand behind anything and he walks around the stage with a very open posture and broad gestures. I will say that the slide presentation that supports him is fabulous – very simple and graphic. (See one of my recent posts for more on slides.) But he’s not especially funny or entertaining, though the product demo certainly is fun to watch. So what’s going on with Jobs who seems to have developed this reputation of genius when it comes to presentation skills?

Steve Jobs connects emotionally with his audience. He is truly excited about his company and its products. He also likes his audience, and they like him. There is intimacy. It’s a winning combination.

We’ve all seen speakers who, reluctant to show how they feel, deliver in a monotone voice with stiff physical presence (if there’s any presence at all). These speakers often have good information; the material is well-researched and it is much needed by their audiences. But these speakers are afraid to become intimate with their listeners. And, in many cases, they subsequently fail to communicate their messages resulting in a waste of time for all concerned.

Some of them fear coming off as too slick. Many a client of mine has expressed concerns about coming off as too “salesy” or theatrical. One client, a large, multinational private bank, was planning to take some wealthy clients on a retreat to a luxury resort where clients would attend workshops on financial planning and investing led by these bankers. The bankers were very worried that they might be seen as “selling” too much. My response was that the wealthy people who had accepted the bank’s invitation were busy people who did not need a free vacation. The reason they were there was to hear about the services and products it had to offer. They wanted to be sold! Once my clients realized this, they felt much freer to be passionate about their business and the retreat was a big success.

There are three questions you should ask yourself when trying to inject some emotional content into what you are saying: