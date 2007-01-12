Is Increasing the Minimum Wage the Answer to the Right Question?

On Wednesday, Congress passed a bill 315-116 which would increase the federal minimum wage from $5.15 to $7.25 in just over a two-year time frame. This, of course, assumes that the U.S. Senate can pass a similar bill that ultimately President Bush will not veto (or can muster a 2/3 vote to overturn a likely veto).

That said, in the off chance that such a bill does become law, it would be the first federal wage increase since 1997 for America’s working poor, a worker constituency composed of largely youth, single parents and people of color.

Presently, various “pro-business” lobbying groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business and others are vehemently fighting any such raise — or at the very least, additional measures added to the final legislation to “sweeten the pot” for business owners.

One question comes to mind: If it will take additional tax cuts and other such largesse to appease “pro-business” challengers of this bill, what perks will our lowest-paid American workers get for having to toil and wait for 9 years to get a modest pay bump (over an additional two years) that will still leave a family of four with one full-time worker at minimum wage under the poverty line?

Ultimately, shouldn’t we be asking ourselves, our public servants and business leaders what responsibility must we take as a nation to ensure that no legitimate business be compelled to base its economic sustainability on the necessary exploitation of its employees?

And if a family of four with two minimum wage earners can barely make ends meet, isn’t the question behind this question really, “When will a living wage be the socially responsible minimum threshold for today’s working poor?”