Managing with a Leadership Edge

So read the headline reporting the findings of a new study conducted by The Work Foundation in Britain and reported by Nic Patton of Management Issues News

The study concludes that managerial jobs for men have grown by 12% and professional jobs by 8% in the decade between 1995 and 2005. Gains for women have been even stronger, 30% for managerial positions and 15% for professional positions respectively.

While this study did not survey workers in the United States, I suspect — given U.S. companies’ penchant for de layering and de-centralizing — the trend is equally valid. And not without some discomfort, either. “Economic change is never painless,” says Ian Brinkley, a foundation director. “However, a more knowledge intensive world of work, where people work with their heads more than their hands, appears… to be a relatively benign development for workers.”

Benign, perhaps? But not without personal impact! The shift to more management responsibility means that more and more men and women are assuming roles of responsibility for others. These folks must now plan, delegate, coach, and develop employees in a fast changing environment that often may not prepare them for this management role.

Still today, managers are promoted on the virtues of their technical competence in their respective disciplines. That means if you are a proficient engineer, you qualify for management. Same goes for capable accountants, designers, marketers, and the like. The American management model pushes people, often without really asking, into management roles. Worse, it does not teach them how to be managers.