Make 2007 Your Year to Go Global

Peter F. Drucker presciently said, “in about five years, there will be two types of CEOs: those who think globally and those who are unemployed.” Given the rapid pace globalization has achieved, it seems Mr. Drucker was only half-right: it’s not just those in the corner office that have to think globally – it’s all of us.

Americans live an increasingly insular life – we rarely consume media, for example, that isn’t produced in the US specifically for the American audience. Too few of us travel internationally for work or pleasure – while estimates range, it is universally accepted that no more than 25% of American citizens hold passports. Few of us speak foreign languages: Americans have come to expect people across the globe to speak English – and in most business circles, English is the lingua franca.

Living in our bubble prevents most of us from recognizing how disconnected Americans are from much of the world. Today, the global center of gravity is – still – the US. In many areas, however, the US is being left beyond – and risks being left out altogether. It is time for us to collectively set aside some of the cultural biases that have been ingrained in many of us for far too long – in the not-too-distant future, other nations will eclipse the US, in terms of market strength and economic might.

Of course, this type of tectonic shift holds both threats and opportunities.

About a year ago, I made a new year’s prediction at the start of 2006 that was quoted in Bulldog Reporter, a leading trade publication for the PR industry: As the US market struggles, “some industries are finding that their only opportunity for growth exists overseas. Given the current climate toward US brands and US foreign policy, however, mining the global marketplace for revenue is increasingly difficult. Savvy global PR professionals can help tip the balance.”

I was also only half-right: today’s business climate demands savvy global professionals in all fields, in all specialties, and across all industries – not just in public relations.