Social Enterprise in 2007 and Beyond

As this is my inaugural post, I will keep my comments short and pithy.

Social enterprise — particularly among U.S. micro-enterprises and firms operated in and/or targeting under-served communities — is the future of modern capitalism in the Digital Age.

For folks who believe this will be (or should be) a mere fad, I suggest that without embracing social enterprise as an economic and societal imperative in the short-term and beyond, the U.S. will expedite its eventual obsolescence as a global economic powerhouse. The choice is ours.