Beware: Your Company Could Be “YouTubed”

In August 2006, Senator George Allen got burned by a scandalous videoclip posted on YouTube. Up next, the video takedown of a major corporation. Are you prepared?

Corporations, brands and executives should brace themselves for the brave new world of global, viral visuals. Corporate dirty laundry can be captured by a cell phone video, posted on YouTube, and then spread like wilefire in the blogosphere, on social networking sites and by word-of-mouth emails.

Here are a few scenarios to keep you up at night:

1) Watch your mouth: Memo to the boss- there is no such thing as a private conversation, whether in a meeting, on the phone or at an event. From now on, imagine that every sentence you utter is being recorded for posterity. Racist, sexist or degrading comments are just the most obvious pitfalls. Beware of seemingly innocuous public statements that could appear insensitive, dishonest or hypocritical down the road.

2) Minimum-wage malfeasance: We know that pizza delivery guys get into motor vehicle accidents, but consider the impact of a YouTube video showing a pedestrian getting run over by a Domino’s driver. How about a UPS delivery man caught on video taking a field sobriety test?

3) Call Center Hell: Outsource your phone support to a lowball contractor? In 2007, either party can monitor phone calls for “quality assurance purposes.” One abusive or ignorant call could be recorded and shared on YouTube, amusing the public and delighting your competitors.