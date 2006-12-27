Are you acting on it or parking it?

Leadership is changing from ‘power based’ to ‘human based. I see organizations move towards interactive dialogue as opposed to bosses dictating what the staff will do, i.e. ‘no ifs ands or buts’. When people in management roles aren’t managing as well as they could, they are often asked to do a 360º feedback exercise to determine their strengths and weaknesses. All too often the results are a surprise, if not shocking. What’s done with these results will determine how successful leadership is.

Feedback should be acted upon, not just shared and forgotten. Much too often I see a manager look to his/her leader to help them evolve into leadership within the organization only to hear “You’re not leader material” or “There’s no way your staff would want you to be promoted. They complain to me all the time about your leadership style or lack of.” What has the leader done with that feedback? Validated it? Investigated it? Or had a conversation with the individual about it? Usually not.

Leadership doesn’t mean be in charge when everything is working perfectly and ignore the rest. Leadership means helping people evolve, wrap their heads around the vision of the organization and grow their talents at the same time. It doesn’t mean ignore what isn’t working until you have an issue on your hands that has to be fixed and fast!

Some Tips: