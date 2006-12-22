Eight Ways to Enjoy “Meet the Press”

NBC is getting aggressive on the digital front, giving net-savvy viewers new ways to watch TV. Earlier this month, NBC began offering the Sunday morning news show “Meet the Press” as a stream and a podcast . Right now “Meet the Press” may be the most multi-platform program in all of television; I was able to watch the December 17th episode using eight different methods. (Post a comment if you’ve tried streaming or downloading a TV show, and let us know how you liked the experience.)

The earliest I can watch “Meet the Press” in Santa Monica is at 8am Pacific on Sunday, when the show airs on KNBC. My Time Warner Cable DVR automatically records the show, and I usually watch it later in the morning, skipping the commercials and fast-forwarding through some of the guests.

The newfangled digital options do not become available until 10am Pacific, giving KNBC a brief exclusive broadcast window. When the clock hits 10am Pacific, I can get the show via the Internet in several different ways.

If I want to stream the entire program at the “Meet the Press” homepage on MSNBC.com, I have to sit through a Pfizer commercial first. Unlike watching on the DVR, I can’t rewind or fast-forward seeking a particular part of the show. Peering at a Post-It sized window while seated on a task chair for sixty minutes doesn’t sound too appealing.

A better option is to stream the show in segments. MSNBC.com offers a handy video jukebox that breaks up the show into bite-sized clips, allowing me to select Newt Gingrich speaking about Iraq, or the pundits handicapping Barak Obama’s presidential prospects. I can even cue up multiple segments to make my own remix of the program.

Watched in pieces, there are no commercials, other than a static display ad for Boeing. This method is pretty convenient, although I am still tethered to a desktop or laptop with a live broadband connection.