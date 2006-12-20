Can women executives have it all without DOING it all?

Among one of my professional idols is a woman I met several years ago while I worked in management consulting. She was a hot property–the kind of executive-level consultant that you bragged about having on your team. Word was, she’d signed a sweet deal with the company and why not? she’d built her own consulting business to great heights and then sold it for (I presume) millions. She could now take whatever jobs excited her, not just whatever would pay.

Her task with our company was to do what she loved and was good at–build a major new practice area within the firm. Though I didn’t have anywhere near her experience I remember being jealous that she had the distinction of having an entrepreneurial position in a corporate setting. It seemed like she had the best of both worlds.

I had heard so much about her professionally, but When I met her I must confess I was shocked: she was a departure from the vision in my head. She was, well, colorful, wearing a bright, celery sweater-suit-set and an eye-catching necklace that I wondered if she borrowed from MOMA–it was a work of art. I wondered if this woman had ever worn a navy pantsuit, or her long hair back in a bun, or a neutral shade of lipstick.

We met at a company dinner. She extended her hand and introduced herself. Wow–surprise no.2: she had a thick Long Island accent, the kind that women friends of mine from New York tried to hide or tone down in the office.

We sat down to eat, and she ordered an incredible pinot noir. I asked her if she liked wine and she confessed that, yes, she did. In fact she had a wine cellar in her home and often hosted elaborate wine tasting parties for her friends. I asked her where she got her beautiful necklace. In her free time, she said, she collected and sold European art. She was in Italy when she found the necklace and couldn’t let it go.

I spent the rest of the evening in awe and confusion: I had built a model in my mind of what a self-made businesswoman would be like; I assumed she would be frazzled and a bit pissed off for having spent the majority of her life working. I assumed she would look tired and sartorially uninspired, because she had no time to shop. I assumed she’d have a “phone voice” –something I’d learned to adopt when I got out of the Midwest and learned that some people thought I sounded funny. This woman, however, made no apologies for her style–she combined the personal with the professional. She knew how to take things in the moment. She knew how to have a business and a life.