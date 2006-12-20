Usability in India, Usable Everywhere

If you thought, India is just about techies writing code and agents taking calls, think again!!! Indians with a diverse set of competencies are helping American technology firms make their products look better and feel smarter. While the tap of the keyboard marked the arrival of the previous Indian wave, the current wave is being drawn in the form of strokes of very fine Indian paint brush.

31 year old Rahul Ajmera lives in Bangalore, India. During High School, when most of his friends were solving calculus problems, Rahul was busy painting. His parents feared he would end up as a Fine Arts teacher in a Government School. After graduating, when most of his friends joined engineering schools across the country, Rahul sought admission at the National Institute of Design in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. His parents feared he will return as a fashion designer with a ring dangling from his right ear. After a few years, when his friends were solving the greatest ‘post-cold war’ challenge facing mankind – Y2K, Rahul was trying to perfect a ‘mobile kiosk’ he designed and created to suit specific needs of rural India. He never learnt any programming language, nor acquired any specialized computer skills. But today, he is a valuable resource with the labs division of one of the world’s largest technology companies. He is a design and user researcher giving direction to development of future technologies.

Ladies and Gentlemen: Please welcome the next generation of Indian technology resources. Right brain oriented, and yet analytically sound; keen observers of individual and social behavior, with the ability to spot patterns, and a passion to innovate. This is a unique band of usability specialists.

Over the last few years, several US-based companies are increasingly looking to India for usability research. What might have started out as an experiment is fast becoming a practice. And with each success, the wave gathers momentum. India is now a destination of choice for usability.

Can usability be offshored?

Any new technology product development goes through a typical lifecycle. The first stage is design, with certain elements of usability. In the second stage, the design is handed over to specialists for usability research. The third stage is when technologists come into the fray. However, this stage is fairly iterative, requiring close interaction between technologists and usability practitioners. Since, a fair share of the technology work is already being done offshore in countries like India, it makes perfect sense for usability work in this stage to be done in India as well. The talent is already available here, and the fact that it is also cheaper is a bonus.

The field of usability is fast becoming a science. Companies such as Human Factors International (HFI) have already created mature processes, templates and frameworks for usability. Not surprisingly, HFI is one of the most successful usability companies leveraging Indian talent to service companies globally. With increasing standardization and repeatable processes, usability has become more offshoreable.