Facing Up to Face-To-Face

A couple of weeks ago, Steven Johnson , an author who blogs for The New York Times , discussed the issue of virtual communication and social connections. His jumping off point was a column by Thomas Friedman in the same newspaper that lamented the fact that due to the proliferation of technology, we don’t speak to each other as much as we used to. As a result, Friedman said, social connection is on the decline, blocked by technology, and not a good omen for the future of the world. Johnson argued that in his view, technology has made us more connected and he was less worried than Friedman about the effect on civilization.

Toward the end of his blog entry, Johnson said something that really perked up my ears: “But the Web gives us more of those opportunities, and for the most part, I think it gives us better opportunities. What it doesn’t directly provide is face-to-face connection. So the question becomes: how important is face-to-face?”

As someone who works to help business leaders and their corporations communicate better, it has long been one of my tenets, my articles of faith, that face-to-face communication is indispensable, that there is no substitute for it. But, I have to admit, as technology gains more of a toehold and occupies a larger piece of the communication space, I find it more and more difficult to take such a hard line.

In speeches that I give (face-to-face), I ask for a show of hands in answer to a series of questions. They are “How many of you find that you txt, IM or email more than you speak to someone on the phone or face-to-face?” At least half the hands always go up. The second question is “How many of you txt, IM or email when you should be speaking on the phone or face-to-face?” More than half of the hands go up. My third question is “How many of you have found that after several times of going back and forth by txt, IM or email, you pick up the phone or go see the person on the other end and solve the problem in 30 seconds?” Almost all the hands go up.

Clearly, speaking can be a more efficient way of coming to agreement or solving a problem than the methods technology provides. No matter how instantaneous we think virtual communication is, it is no match for the speed and efficiency of the spoken word. This is not unimportant in a business environment where time has become the most precious commodity. But there is another, even more important benefit: There is an emotional component to speaking that we work to expunge from writing and, let’s be clear, txt, IM and email are writing. Emotional content fosters connections and we lose the ability to connect on an emotional level when we delegate much, if not most, of our communicating to the written forms.

When we write, the meaning is contained in the words. When we speak, however, meaning is largely contained in how we say the words. Tone, expression, volume, word emphasis, even accent and dialect, contain information that gives meaning to our words. And that is only the voice! If we add hand and body movement, facial expression and eye communication, dress and adornment, there is a rich lode of information that just cannot be communicated by words alone.