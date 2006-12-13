Leading Ideas: Inspire Yourself

Inspiration doesn’t “hit” you haphazardly. It’s an intentional process born from paying attention to the world around you – and putting yourself in situations where it’s likely to happen. What wakes you up? What makes you smile? What gives you comfort? Where do you find beauty? These are sources of inspiration. They surround you everyday. Let them in. Reflect on them. They have the power to shake you from your ruts and bring you to life.

One of my clients has commuted to work through Grand Central Station in New York for the past twenty years. Ten years ago he started to notice how inspired he felt when he was there. “I can remember standing in the station, waiting for my wife at the end of a tough day,” he recalls. “I should have felt tired, yet somehow felt really alive. I think it was the mixture of the awe-inspiring architecture and the energy of the people passing by. The experience struck me. Shortly afterwards I began taking five minutes each morning to pause in the station – to feel the energy. Ten years later I still do it two to three times a week. I find it’s an inspiring way to start the day.”

Try this:

1. What inspires you?

2. Is it a certain location, book, person, activity, or type of music?

3. Why does it inspire you?

4. What can you do to keep it present on a regular basis?

5. Take the time to inspire yourself everyday – it’s a small investment that has a huge return.

Question: How do you inspire yourself everyday?

Doug Sundheim • Executive Coach • New York, NY • dms@clarityconsulting.com • www.clarityconsulting.com