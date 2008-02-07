Growing Up In a Cotton Wool World

Do we need a commonsense revolution in education and elsewhere in society? I think we do and it needs to start now.

If you ask someone old or middle-aged where they most liked to play

as a child they will invariably answer that it was somewhere out of

sight from adults and their parents. But ask someone young and you

don’t generally get this response.

The reason is that our notion of childhood – and specifically the

risks associated with childhood – has shifted. These days we

micro-manage our young, filling their every waking hour with ‘useful’

activities. We also adopt a zero-risk attitude to play that

infantilises children if that’s not a complete oxymoron. In other words

there is now a deep protectionist and interventionist impulse in

society that runs totally against the old idea of benign neglect. And

if you think this is bad now, it’s going to get worse in the future.

We are already tearing up playgrounds and replacing them will

sanitised soft play areas. But what appears safe may actually be

harming our children in the longer term because they give us – and them

– a false sense of security. Moreover, the idea of safe play is a total

fantasy. This cotton-wool world is eroding independence and removing

resilience. In other words, we have been caught up in a myth of

protection that is actually harming us. But what is actually driving

this trend?

The answer, according to some, is the fact that families have become

more isolated. We no longer share as many communal spaces. We are also,

in my opinion, isolated by a global media that exports fear from around

the world. Anxieties are therefore magnified and a realistic

perspective is banished. This is odd because most of the figures

support the view that the world is actually a much safer place than it

was twenty, fifty or even one hundred years ago. What we have lost is

not only innocence but also our ability to cope with uncertainty and

discomfort. As a result, we tend to view worst-case scenarios as most

likely outcomes and we look at the world through the eyes of the

unluckiest.

Fortunately all is not lost. The success of books such as The

Dangerous Book for Boys shows that some people instinctively understand

what’s happening. Moreover, there is a new school of thought that says

that boys in particular have a biological need to get out and about.

They should be outdoors climbing trees, fashioning crude weapons and

even playing with toy guns. And if they don’t they will suffer in terms

of physical, emotional, social and cognitive development, Such a view

would have been heresy a few years ago but things might slowly be

changing.