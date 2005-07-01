Discussing the Book of the Month

August 2005 – Buzzmarketing

Each year, 23,000 new products hit U.S. shelves, trailing a spectacle of advertising and hype in their wake. Problem is, the more advertisers plug their products, the more consumers just plug their ears. Author Mark Hughes’s solution: Quit shouting and get people talking. Hughes isn’t the first to explore the power of word-of-mouth marketing. Hughes isn’t likely to have the last word on buzz either, but here’s what he adds to the canon: a historical perspective. Hughes dissects some of the best buzz coups of all time — Apple’s “1984” ad, Ford’s original Mustang debut, Fox’s American Idol, and even the story of Rit Dye powder in the late 1960s, which bested its rival Tintex by tapping into tie-dye-loving hippies. As good as the stories can be, is there really a recipe for buzz? Hughes does offer some solid ground rules for generating word-of-mouth attention. Best among these are the hands-on fixes where marketers really get involved in the production and design of the product. And that’s what lets Buzzmarketing just barely escape being old whine in a new bottle.

Discuss Now!>>





Fast Take