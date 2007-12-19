Negotiation 201: Refine Your Skills

In person, Susan Podziba is everything you would expect from a good, tough-as-nails negotiator. Calm, refined, and completely unflappable, she speaks slowly and deliberately, and makes you feel that she is really listening when you speak. That’s her job.

Podziba, a professor of mediation at Harvard and MIT, plays broker for some of the hairiest negotiations around, from public policy to marital disputes. Some of her more perilous mediations have included talks between Israelis and Palestinians, and between prochoice and prolife advocates during the aftermath of a Massachusetts abortion-clinic shooting.

Several weeks ago, fastcompany.com featured Negotiation 101, outlining Podziba’s nine principles for negotiation success. But what happens after you’ve learned the basic skills? You need to apply them to your own advantage.

These last-minute tips will keep you cool and calm, and help you collect in the end.

Set Inclusive Goals

Every negotiation requires careful thought and planning. It also requires common sense. Given that many disputes cannot be fully resolved, it is best to work on the most urgent conflict and to address the most crucial interest of each side.

“We are never going to be able to sit at a table with the goal of creating peace and harmony between fishermen and conservationists,” Podziba says. “But we can establish goals big enough to include the key interests of each party and resolve the specific impasse we are currently facing. Setting reasonable goals at the outset that address each party’s concerns will decrease the tension in the room, and will improve the chances of reaching an agreement.

Set Reasonable Deadlines

“Negotiations will balloon to fill the time allotted.” Podziba says. She advises setting reasonable deadlines rather than assigning arbitrary time slots. Mediators should attach consequences to deadlines to give the dates real value and to motivate parties to move more quickly toward an agreement they may otherwise evade.