Is Your Boss Killing You?

If you’ve ever felt your heart skip a beat after being screamed at by your boss, it may be more than just your imagination.

A study of 6,000 British male office workers over a four-year period, published recently in the Archives of Internal Medicine, found that employees who felt their supervisors treated them fairly had a 30 percent lower risk of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the industrialized world. Put another way, caustic, abrasive, and overbearing bosses just might be taking years off their employees’ lives.

Sure, we all feel on-the-job stress at one point or another, but even the most harried among us rarely address it as a potentially serious health problem. A recent study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, however, found that high stress levels or depression because of work run parallel to traditional risk factors like high cholesterol and smoking. For cardiologists, who don’t typically get mixed up in psychology, the study points to growing evidence that the head can have a lot to do with the heart. Consider a “killer boss” right at the top of the list of causes.

But not all hope is lost. According to doctors and other stress experts, lowering your health risks is as much about managing the rigors of your job as it is being blessed with a fair-and-just boss. You can’t change your boss’s stripes, but you can learn to handle the pressure and anxiety he or she induces.

Recognizing the problem, some hospitals have already developed programs to help people in high-stress jobs lead healthier lives. For example, the University of Michigan’s Cardiovascular Executive Health Program works with executives to address diet, exercise — and stress reduction. “A lot of executives have lifestyles that are conducive to developing heart disease,” says Dr. Melvyn Rubenfire, director of preventative cardiology at Michigan. “They have high stress, they’re traveling a lot, they’re eating on the road.”

The Michigan program conducts a thorough physical examination and makes recommendations about fitness and nutrition, but Rubenfire also places high importance on dealing with stress in the workplace. And even with all the sophisticated tests the program runs, some of the recommendations it makes on stress reduction are remarkably simple — applicable to managers and employees alike. “You get them to understand that you can relax just by closing your eyes,” Rubenfire says. “The program helps them understand” that they don’t need trips to a spa or a mountaintop resort to relax.

Rubenfire advises patients to employ simple techniques, like looking at pictures of their families, visualizing a beautiful vacation spot, or even trying to imagine a problematic situation as comical rather than stressful. “What we try to teach people is to recognize [stressful situations] before they happen,” he says. “They don’t wait until the crisis, but because they know what it means to be relaxed, they can feel the subtle changes before they get to too high a level of stress.”