Do You Have a Dream Job?

Do you love your work? Or is it time for a change? Joel Garfinkle , a “dream job” coach whose clients have included Bank of America, Oracle, and Marriot Hotels, says no one should waste their days “working at a job that doesn’t match your deepest talents and gifts.” This quiz, which Garfinkle created specially for Inc.com, will help assess where your work is in relation to what you want most in your life.

Answer the following questions with “Yes” or “No.”

Are there days you don’t feel like going to work?

Have you thought about changing jobs in the past year?

Do you often leave your job feeling burned out, not energized?

Does the question “What do you do?” make you cringe?

Is it difficult for you to express your personal gifts or talents at work?

Have you become bored with your work?

Overall, does work feel more like work and less like play?

Have you said this to yourself at any time during the past year: “I don’t like this job”?



Do you stay at your job because it’s too difficult to find another one?

Does your job lack excitement?

How Did You Do?

Give yourself 1 point for every “Yes” answer and tally up your score.

1-3: You love your work, but is it your dream job?

4-7: You enjoy your work, but it lacks fulfillment.

8-10: You need to immediately find another job.

Find Your Dream Job

What are best jobs to pursue for the next five years? Read our survey and find out.